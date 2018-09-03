Pierre Fastpitch Softball Announces Schedule

PIERRE, S.D. – The Pierre Fall Fastpitch Softball team has announced their schedule for this fall. Head Coach Dean

VanDeWille says that the squad was fortunate that they got two home stands. The first is this Sunday when they host Madison, and again on September 16th when they entertain Tea. Game times are 12:30 and 2 pm at the Oahe Softball Complex. on September 23rd Pierre will travel to Dell Rapids where we play Dell Rapids and Brookings, and on the 30th of September they will travel to Baltic where Pierre will play Baltic and Dakota Valley. The State tournament is the first weekend in October in Sioux Falls. Coach VanDeWille adds that this Friday the squad will be picking up additional games and going to Mitchell where we will play Rapid City Stevens and Rapid City Central. The schedule was made out by the league office in Sioux Falls.