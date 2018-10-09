Pierre Fastpitch Softball 4th at State B Tournament

PIERRE, S.D. – With only 2 returning players off of the 2017 3rd place team, Pierre fastpitch softball concluded its 2018 season taking 4th place honors in the 12-team varsity “B” state tournament. Although games were played in 40 degree temps all weekend, the weather would have little effect as the Pierre bats came out blazing in a 12-0, 3-inning win against Madison behind Alycen Herman’s 3 run home run. In game 2, a 9-run 4th inning would propel Sturgis to a 13-2 win with Mattie Jones leading the Pierre hitting going 2 for 2. Douglas and Pierre would match up early Sunday morning to combine for a 19-11 slugfest with Pierre walking away with a big win. Seniors Hailey Switzer and Mady Titze would each launch homeruns over the left centerfield fence in the 2nd and 5th innings respectively. Switzer would go 4 for 4 also adding 2 doubles and a single to the scorebook. The season would come to an end against a precision, slap hitting Vermillion team, who would defeat Pierre 14-0. Vermillion would go on to defeat Sturgis 10-6 only to lose to West Central 4-0 in the championship. Pierre will graduate 5 seniors, in Mattie Jones, Mady Titze, Emily Haberling, Hailey Switzer, and Lauren Sharkey.