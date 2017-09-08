Pierre Fast Pitch Softball Team Set for Weekend Matchups

PIERRE, S.D. – The Pierre Fast Pitch Softball Fall team takes a 1-1 record into this weekend when they travel to Madison. They take on the host team in Madison and they then will play Baltic, a team that owns a win over Pierre, already this season. Pierre and Baltic met two weekends ago in Sioux Falls and Co Head Coach Dean VanDeWiele all in all, Pierre played well two weeks ago.

Sundays doubleheader will be the final out of town trips for the team for a couple of weeks as they will host Sunday doubleheaders the next two weekends and Coach VanDeWiele says that was a gift from the schedule makers.

Pierre Fast Pitch Softball plays in the “B” Division and has doubleheaders on Sundays throughout the course of the fall season which wraps up with the State tournament in Sioux Falls the first weekend of October.