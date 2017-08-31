Pierre Fast Pitch Softball Season Underway

PIERRE, S.D. – The Pierre Fall Fastpitch Softball team opened the season last weekend with a split of games in Sioux Falls. This is the first year that Pierre has gone with a Varsity and JV team and Co Head Coach Dean VanDeWeile says the way the girls played last weekend, it was a good call to make.

The opening games were both competitive with Pierre losing in extra innings to Baltic but battling back and using the long ball with 3 homes runs in their win.

The Pierre squad will get this weekend off for the Labor Day Holiday but coach VanDeWeile says that Pierre will return to the field on Sunday when they play a pair of games in Madison.

And coach VanDeWeile emphasizes that all Pierre games over the course of the regular season will be played on Sundays in the B Division which a strong division and continually improve each and every year.

Pierre Fastpitch Softball Co Head Coach Dean VanDeWeile.