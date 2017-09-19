Pierre Fast Pitch Softball Drops Game

PIERRE, S.D. – The Pierre varsity fastpitch softball squad came up short in a single game against visiting Dell Rapids on Sunday, as Dells won a 10-7 slugfest. After Pierre plated a run in the first inning, the bottom third of the Dell Rapids lineup sparked rallies in the third and fourth innings to build a 7-1 lead. Pierre stormed back with five runs in the bottom of the fourth and another in the fifth to tie the game up, but Dells responded with three runs in the sixth and their defense held on as the game ended by reaching the time limit. A major key for Dell Rapids was their ability to make contact against Pierre power pitcher Caitlin Reimers, as they outhit Pierre 12-11 in the win, while Reimers was limited to a season low four strikeouts in taking the loss. The Pierre JV had a strong day with a 15-8 win over Dell Rapids and a 9-2 win over Aberdeen. Pierre Varsity (2-3) will host Sturgis at 3:30 p.m. Saturday and Tea at 12:30 p.m. Sunday as they celebrate Senior Day in their final home stand at the Pierre complex. The JV (4-2) will play Tea Saturday at 5:00 p.m. and Winner Sunday at 12:30 p.m. in their final home stand.