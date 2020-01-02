Pierre family uninjured in mobile home fire

A family of four escaped unharmed, but a mobile home in Pierre received smoke and fire damage after a fire started in the laundry room area of the home yesterday (Wed.) evening.

Pierre fire chief Ian Paul says the department was dispatched to a report of a structure fire in the 1000 block of north Evans Street at approximately 6:45pm. He says when firefighters arrived, they noted smoke showing from the mobile home.

Paul says the fire department made an aggressive interior attack through the front door and extinguished the blaze shortly after arrival. The mobile home suffered heavy interior fire damage in the laundry room and heavy smoke damage throughout the home.

The occupants were initially alerted to the fire after seeing smoke coming from an electrical switch. The fire appeared to be accidental and started in the laundry area of the home, but Paul says the cause is still under investigation.

Red Cross provided temporary accommodations for the occupants.

Firefighters were on scene for approximately three hours. Other responders on scene included Fort Pierre Fire, AMR, Red Cross and law enforcement.