Pierre Fall Fastpitch Split Final Regular Season Games

PIERRE, S.D. – The Pierre Fall Fastpitch Softball varsity squad put up its worst defensive exhibition of the season against a hard hitting Madison team on Sunday in Madison. Pierre would never recover from a 2 out, 8 run Madison rally in the top of the first inning that would set the tone for the remainder of the game in the 15-4 loss. Jessi Buntrock would have a strong game at the plate going 3 for 3 with 2 singles, a double, and 2 scores. Shelby Roman also hit well going 2 for 3 with a single and a double. Kenzi Gronlund took the loss striking out 6, and allowing 14 hits against 32 batters faced. In the second game against Pipestone, Minnesota, Pierre would amass 14 hits behind the hitting of senior Kamden Carter and junior Kenzi Gronlund in the 6-4 win. Carter drove a deep shot over the center fielder once in the first and again in the 2nd for two stand up triples. She would also add a stand up double down the 3rd base line. Meanwhile Gronlund went 3 for 3 with two doubles and a single. Roman and Meghan Switzer also continued their hard hitting each going 2 for 3. Buntrock earned the win on the hill, allowing 6 hits against 23 batters and striking out two. Pierres Varsity will conclude the season in Sioux Falls next week competing in the Varsity State tournament where they will take on the winner of Vermillion and Madison at 12 noon at Sherman Park.

The Pierre JV won their first game of the state tournament 10-3 over Winner, lost their 2nd 7-0 to Dell Rapids, and lost a heart breaker 4-3 with time expired to end their 2019 state tournament. Pierre’s Middle school won their state tournament opening games 10-0 over Sioux Falls and 7-0 over Dell Rapids. Another win this Sunday will place them in the championship game.