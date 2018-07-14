Pierre Fall Fastpitch Softball Registration Information

  • Home > 
July 14, 2018
By: Rod Fisher

 

PIERRE, S.D. – There will be an informational meeting and registration for the Fall Middle School and High School Fastpitch Softball 2018 season on July 19th at 6:00 p.m. at Faith Lutheran Church on Noeth Euclid in Pierre. Registration is open to girls grades 6 to 12 this coming school year. Registration deadline will be August 3rd. For information on the meeting or registration information please contact Greg Buntrock at 605-222-6736 for high school division or Dean Hall at 605-222-8920 for the middle school division.


