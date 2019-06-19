Pierre Extends Lease Agreement with Eagle Creek

Space is opening up on the 2nd floor of the Pierre City Hall Building, but how that space will be used has yet to be determined.

City Administrator Kristi Honeywell says Eagle Creek will continue to pay its current rate but no longer requires the more than 13,700 square feet of the 2nd floor.

Under terms of a newly signed three year lease, Honeywell says Eagle Creek has agreed to pay half the build out costs to make the remainder of the 2nd floor suitable for another tenant.

Honeywell says the City doesn’t have immediate plans, but this opens up space for new tenants, partner agencies or potentially additional City government uses.