Pierre Expedition League Team Officially Member of New League

PIERRE, S.D. – The Pierre entry into the new Expedition League Collegiate Wood Bat League is now official. A press Conference was held Monday at Hyde Stadium where League President and Pierre team owner Steve Wagner made the announcement. The Pierre team will name a new general manager and assistant general manager in the matter of less than two weeks. Mayor Steve Harding and Park and Recreation Director Tom Farnsworth were on hand as was Pierre Post 8 American Legion Baseball Board head Bill Sarringer. Season tickets will go o sale ranging from $249 to $299 which comes down to about $7.50 per seat per game. Host families will also be sought for the 26n player team that will consist of 12 position players and 14 pitchers. A Head Coach will also be hired within the next couple of weeks according to Wagner. Farnsworth told those in attendance that $205,000 has been budgeted for Dan Kelley Field in southeast Pierre including the addition of lights, to help alleviate the use of Hyde Stadium that will see increased play on it. Wagner says the season will consist of 32 home and 32 road games with games beginning the last weekend in May and continuing through Mid August. Fans will also be able to name the team by logging onto the Expedition League’s website www.expeditionleague.com where six names are their choose from or fans may enter another name for the new team. Wagner says that by the middle part of October all will front office personnel and coaching staff will be hired and the team will be ready to begin play in the new 10 team league that will include 4 South Dakota teams along with two from North Dakota, one from Wyoming, two from Nebraska and one from Manitoba in Canada.