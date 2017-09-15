Pierre Expedition League Baseball Team Owner is League President

DICKINSON, N.D. – The Pierre Expedtion League team’s owner is the also the President of the Expedition League. Steve Wagner of Minneapolis made that announcement in Dickinson, North Dakota yesterday. Wagner has a management-consulting company which he started about 20 years ago in Minneapolis. It’s been successful enough that he can turn much of that effort over to others while he pursues his long time dream of forming the summer collegiate baseball league. Wagner will also own the Expedition League team in Dickinson, N.D. Wagner will introduce himself as the owner of the Pierre Expedition franchise Monday at 5:30 pm at Hyde Stadium in Pierre.