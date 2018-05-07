Pierre Expands Utility Payment Options

People who prefer to pay their City of Pierre utility bill by phone can now pay it any day of the week, at any time of the day.

City finance officer Twila Hight says that the city has added the convenience to enhance security and accommodate the large number of utility customers who pay by phone.

Hight says Pierre utility customers who want to pay by phone should call 1.855.715.1316.

Utility payments in Pierre are due the third Friday of each month.