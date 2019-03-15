Pierre Emergency Snow Alert remains in effect
The Emergency Snow Alert remains in effect in Pierre. People are reminded to avoid parking on Emergency Snow Routes and to use off-street parking when possible.
City snow plow operators are working to clear emergency snow routes and a make single pass through each residential street by 8 a.m. Friday morning. Plowing is not complete on all city streets and travel may be difficult for low-profile vehicles. Drivers are advised to slow down and travel with care.