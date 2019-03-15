Friday, March 15, 2019
Pierre Emergency Snow Alert remains in effect

Jody Heemstra

The Emergency Snow Alert remains in effect in Pierre. People are reminded to avoid parking on Emergency Snow Routes and to use off-street parking when possible.

City snow plow operators are working to clear emergency snow routes and a make single pass through each residential street by 8 a.m. Friday morning. Plowing is not complete on all city streets and travel may be difficult for low-profile vehicles. Drivers are advised to slow down and travel with care.