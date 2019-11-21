Pierre Elks to begin holiday veterans project tomorrow

The Pierre Elks Lodge Holiday Veterans project kicks off tomorrow (Fri.) when members start delivering collection boxes around the community.

Cash donations are used to purchase special items that are requested to enhance the lives of veterans. Donations can be sent to:

• Elks Veterans Service Project

• c/o Jerry Wattier

• PO Box 292

• Pierre, SD 57501

Chairman Jerry Wattier has been coordinating this project for over 33 years and is hinting that this might be his last year as chairman.

Donation boxes will be picked up December 13. Elks members will be sorting and wrapping the gifts December 14 at the AGC Building (304 E. Capitol) beginning at 9am. Elks “elves” will deliver to veterans in Hot Springs December 16.

America’s military and veterans made sacrifices for all of us. Through their service, the men and women of the armed forces made our nation what it is today. Elks members vow as long as there are deployed military and veterans, the Benevolent and Protective Order of the Elks will never forget.

Location sponsors include: Jefferson Elementary School, Hughes County Courthouse, Gateway Ford, American Bank and Trust, BankWest branches, First National Bank branches, First Dakota Bank, Wells Fargo Bank, US Bank, Dakota Plains Federal Credit Union, Oahe Federal Credit Union, Dakota Prairie State Bank, Senior Citizens Center, Runnings, Black Hills Federal Credit Union, American Legion Post #8, Attorney General’s Office, St. Peter and Paul Church, New Life Assembly of God Church, Delta Dental, Pierre National Guard Armory and Museum, Linn Medical Clinic, Quality Quick Print and Menards.