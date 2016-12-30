Pierre Elks Lodge 1953 delivered holiday gifts to South Dakota heroes in December

PIERRE SD – The Pierre Elks Lodge 1953, with the help of their partners, donated $36,572 of inventory to the Veterans at the Michael J. Fitzmaurice State Veterans Home and the VABHHCS facilities in Hot Springs.

The staff and heroes and MJFSVH truly appreciate the Pierre Elks Lodge for their dedication and devotion to South Dakota’s heroes and more importantly for the partnerships they built over the years in their communities to ensure a successful holiday for our heroes.

This is the 33rd year that the Pierre Elks Lodge has spearheaded this project.