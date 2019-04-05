Pierre Education Foundation to hold awards event May 2
The Pierre Educational Foundation will host its Evening of Excellence on Thursday May 2nd at the Ramkota Convention Center. The event begins with a social hour at 5:00 pm followed by dinner and program beginning at 6:00 pm. BankWest is the presenting sponsor of the event.
The Evening of Excellence will recognize the top students of the 2019 graduating class as Scholars of Excellence. Each of these students have achieved a 3.75 grade point average or better through their academic career. The winners of the scholarships awarded by the Pierre Educational Foundation will also be announced. The Foundation scholarships include:
Charles “Lindy” and Shirley Feeney Scholarship ($1,000)
Herbert and Irene Emde Family Scholarship ($1,000)
Mortenson Family Scholarship ($1,600)
Spilde Family Scholarship – College ($1,000)
Spilde Family Scholarship – Technical Institute ($1,000)
James and Gertrude Mueller Scholarship Fund ($3,500)
Schliessmann Family Scholarship ($4,000)
The 2019 BankWest Scholarship winners will also be recognized at the event.
The Evening of Excellence will also recognize 16 educators nominated for the BankWest Educator or Excellence. The nominees are selected by the 2019 Scholars of Excellence. Nominations are based on the educator’s impact on the education and lives of the students. The winner of the 2019 BankWest Educator of Excellence will receive $1,500 sponsored by BankWest.
The Evening of Excellence will include a pre-dinner art display by the students competing in the state art competition under the direction of Jill Kokesh. Tickets for the event are $25 and are available from the Foundation by calling 224-9016.
2019 Educator of Excellence Nominees:
Kim Bierle T. F. Riggs High School
Mackenzie Blake Buchanan Elementary School
Karla Blemaster Kennedy Elementary School
Kelly Brandt T.F. Riggs High School
Vasthi Gibson T.R. Riggs High School
Brittany Green Brandon Valley High School
Guy Hunter Georgia Morse Middle School
Teresa Johnson T. F. Riggs High School
Mackenzie McKeithan-Jensen T. F. Riggs High School
Brianna Postma T. F. Riggs High School
Jay Schwartz T. F. Riggs High School
Adam Spoehr T. F. Riggs High School
Christina Staskewich T. F. Riggs High School
Elizabeth Vogt T. F. Riggs High School
Becky Walsh St Joseph Elementary School
Paula Weeldreyer Jefferson Elementary School
2019 Pierre Educational Foundation Scholars of Excellence:
Carly Bowman
Elise Carda
Brenna Dimmitt
Tess Erwin
Jade Evans
Adam Forman
Halle Gronlund
Sarah Hemmelman
Ethan Hill
Caleb Huizenga
Claire Hussey
Mattie Jones
Sabrina Kintz
Abbigail Kitts
Jack Maher
Emily Mikkelsen
Tate Mueller
Dmitri Mutchelknaus
Mackenzie Rath
Ellie Richards
Joshua Rounds
Annabelle Simpson
Sophia Stueven
Sydney Theobald
Jordan Thompson