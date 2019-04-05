Pierre Education Foundation to hold awards event May 2

The Pierre Educational Foundation will host its Evening of Excellence on Thursday May 2nd at the Ramkota Convention Center. The event begins with a social hour at 5:00 pm followed by dinner and program beginning at 6:00 pm. BankWest is the presenting sponsor of the event.

The Evening of Excellence will recognize the top students of the 2019 graduating class as Scholars of Excellence. Each of these students have achieved a 3.75 grade point average or better through their academic career. The winners of the scholarships awarded by the Pierre Educational Foundation will also be announced. The Foundation scholarships include:

Charles “Lindy” and Shirley Feeney Scholarship ($1,000)

Herbert and Irene Emde Family Scholarship ($1,000)

Mortenson Family Scholarship ($1,600)

Spilde Family Scholarship – College ($1,000)

Spilde Family Scholarship – Technical Institute ($1,000)

James and Gertrude Mueller Scholarship Fund ($3,500)

Schliessmann Family Scholarship ($4,000)

The 2019 BankWest Scholarship winners will also be recognized at the event.

The Evening of Excellence will also recognize 16 educators nominated for the BankWest Educator or Excellence. The nominees are selected by the 2019 Scholars of Excellence. Nominations are based on the educator’s impact on the education and lives of the students. The winner of the 2019 BankWest Educator of Excellence will receive $1,500 sponsored by BankWest.

The Evening of Excellence will include a pre-dinner art display by the students competing in the state art competition under the direction of Jill Kokesh. Tickets for the event are $25 and are available from the Foundation by calling 224-9016.

2019 Educator of Excellence Nominees:

Kim Bierle T. F. Riggs High School

Mackenzie Blake Buchanan Elementary School

Karla Blemaster Kennedy Elementary School

Kelly Brandt T.F. Riggs High School

Vasthi Gibson T.R. Riggs High School

Brittany Green Brandon Valley High School

Guy Hunter Georgia Morse Middle School

Teresa Johnson T. F. Riggs High School

Mackenzie McKeithan-Jensen T. F. Riggs High School

Brianna Postma T. F. Riggs High School

Jay Schwartz T. F. Riggs High School

Adam Spoehr T. F. Riggs High School

Christina Staskewich T. F. Riggs High School

Elizabeth Vogt T. F. Riggs High School

Becky Walsh St Joseph Elementary School

Paula Weeldreyer Jefferson Elementary School

2019 Pierre Educational Foundation Scholars of Excellence:

Carly Bowman

Elise Carda

Brenna Dimmitt

Tess Erwin

Jade Evans

Adam Forman

Halle Gronlund

Sarah Hemmelman

Ethan Hill

Caleb Huizenga

Claire Hussey

Mattie Jones

Sabrina Kintz

Abbigail Kitts

Jack Maher

Emily Mikkelsen

Tate Mueller

Dmitri Mutchelknaus

Mackenzie Rath

Ellie Richards

Joshua Rounds

Annabelle Simpson

Sophia Stueven

Sydney Theobald

Jordan Thompson