Pierre doctor publishes fiction novel

A doctor from Pierre has recently published his fourth book.

Dr. Ken Bartholomew’s first three books were medical books, but “Last Flight for Whiskey Mike” is a fictional novel revolving around a plot to assassinate the President of the United States.

Bartholomew is an Associate Professor of Clinical Medicine. He’s practiced medicine for 42 years, the last 27 in Pierre. An accomplished climber, hiker, kayaker, marksman and archer, he’s traveled throughout the western United States, Mexico, Canada and Alaska in search of adventure.

Bartholomew has taught outdoor survival classes to Explorer Scouts and is also a seasoned instrument-rated pilot. He used all of those experiences to write “Last Flight for Whiskey Mike.”

Bartholomew says the book’s main character, Dr. Scott Piquard is the best friend and confidential advisor to the President, but is mistaken for the assassin.

Running to save his own life, as well as that of the President, Piquard must use all of his flying and outdoor survival skills to elude the military forces amassed against him.

Bartholomew will hold a book signing in the Riverstone Bistro at the Helmsley Center in Pierre today (Dec. 12) from 12:30-3:30pm.