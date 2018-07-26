Pierre Delegation First Group from SD to Undergo FEMA Emergency Response Training

This week, representatives from the South Dakota Office of Emergency Management, Pierre Schools and the Pierre Police Department are attending an emergency response training directed by the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

This group is the first team from South Dakota to attend the four day, Multi-hazard Emergency Planning for Schools workshop at FEMA’s Emergency Management Institute in Emmitsburg, MD. The training is part of EMI’s K-12 School Program curriculum.

The training provides knowledge, skills and tools needed to enhance and sustain an all-hazards emergency operations plan for schools and school districts. Emphasis is placed on working with the whole community, including parents/guardians and outside agencies such as law enforcement, fire, public health and emergency management, in planning for and mitigating threats such as an active shooter or a mass casualty incident.

Photo:

Back row: Bryan Linn, PPS Technology Director; Mark Sommars, PPS Building and Grounds Director; Kelly Glodt, PPS Superintendent; Evan Olson, School Resource Officer.

Front Row: Kyley Cumbow, GMMS Principal; Ryan Noyes, Buchanan Elementary Principal; Bryan Walz, PPD Captain; Amy Boutchee, Riggs High School Assistant Principal; Colton Juso, School Resource Officer.