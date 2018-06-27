Pierre Crushers Second at Brookings Tournament

PIERRE, S.D. – The Capitol City Crushers captured 2nd place in the U11 division of the Cubby’s Classic in Brookings over the weekend. The Crushers won two pool games on Saturday, each by the ten-run rule, to advance to the championship pool on Sunday. The Crushers faced the Reliabank Rattlers of Watertown in the first game. Andrew Campea pitched a three-inning no hitter to keep the Rattlers sidelined from the scoreboard while the Crushers’ bats brought in 11 runs. The Crushers then faced Harrisburg Chaos in pool play and recorded an 18-2 win. Sunday in the Championship round, the Crushers faced the Sioux Falls Lightning to record a 21-0 victory. George Stalley had 4 hits to lead the Crushers offensive onslaught. In the championship game the Pierre squad faced the Sioux Falls Cyclones and a 4 error 5th inning did Pierre in as the Cyclones won the tournament championshpi 8-7. The Crushers will compete in their final tournament of the season at the State Legion U11 Tournament in Mitchell on July 20 -22.

Crushers Take 2nd at Cubby

(Photo Courtesy Brandon Campea)