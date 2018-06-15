Pierre Crushers Finish Second in Bismarck Tournament

BISMARCK, N.D. – Pierre’s Capitol City Crushers took 2nd place in North Dakota’s Missouri River Classic U11 baseball tournament in Bismarck this past weekend. The Crushers swept their pool play opponents on Friday to capture a top seed in the tournament placing rounds on Saturday. The Crushers defeated Mandan 6-3 in their first game. The Crushers faced the Bismarck Nationals in game two of pool play and downed them 12-3. The Crushers then defeated the Williston 13-2 before a close 9-7 win over the Dickinson Mustangs in the Semi Finals. In the title game the Crushers came up against the defending North Dakota State champions Bismarck Americans and came up short losing 11-4. The Crushers are 8-3 on the season and play next in the Cubby’s Invitational in Brookings.