Pierre Cross Country Young but Talented (Audio)

PIERRE, S.D. – The Pierre Governor and Lady Governor Cross Country team’s will begin their season this Friday when they host the Pierre Invitational at LaFramboise Island. Head Coach Jim Keyes says that he is down in numbers this year in cross country but what he is lacking in quantity he is making up for in quality.*

The course on LaFramboise Island is more of a road course that it is a true Cross Country Course and coach Keyes says the runners like running on it.*

Friday’s meet will begin at 10 am. Following Friday’s season opener the Govs and Lady Govs will travel to Sioux Falls next week for the Augustana Twi Light Cross Country meet at the Yankton Trails Park.