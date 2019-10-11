Pierre couple sentenced on fentanyl distribution charges

A Pierre couple convicted of Conspiracy to Distribute a Controlled Substance has been sentenced in federal court.

36-year-old Jacob Seibel was sentenced to 13 months in federal prison, followed by 4 years of supervised release and a $1,000 fine.

22-year-old Christa Seibel was sentenced to 4 months in federal prison, 4 months of home confinement, 3 years of supervised release and a $1,000 fine.

The convictions stemmed from activities that occurred between Sept. 1-5, 2018, wherein both Seibels knowingly conspired with others to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute fentanyl. The fentanyl distribution resulted in an individual using the fentanyl and needing emergency medical care, including two doses of Narcan.

Both defendants were immediately turned over to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service.