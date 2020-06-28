Pierre Couple Finishes High in SDGA Husband/Wife Tourney

ABERDEEN – Jennifer and Bob Stalley of Pierre finished in a tie for second Sunday in the Senior Division of the South Dakota Golf Association’s Husband/Wife Tournament at Moccasin Country Club. Jennifer and Bob shot 159 over 36 holes and shared the runner-up spot with Gordon and Shirley Sorenson of Rapid City. Mary Wheeler-Neuroth and Mike Neuroth of Watertown won the event with 149.

Morgan and Justin Johnson of Watertown won the Open Division at 1-over 143.