PIERRE SD – Joan Likness of the Pierre Concert Series stopped at the studio and spoke with KGFX Morning Show Host Scott Lane to discuss the upcoming concert ACTE II, best known for their performance on America’s Got Talent, will hit the state on Sunday, February 12th

