Pierre Competes in Huron Cross Country Meet

HURON, S.D. – The Pierre Governor boys had a 10th place finish Saturday at the Clyde Cotton Invitational Cross Country meet held at Broadland Creek Golf Course in Huron. The Governors score 262 points and were led by Trevan Black Bear who was 54th with a time of 18:59.21. Isaac Polak was next in 64th and Tyler Gere was 66th. Hayden Schaffer was 71st and Ethan Gilk finished 82nd in the field of 94 runners. The Lady Governors scored 226 point to finish 9th. Jessica Lutmer led the way with a 28th place finish in a time of 20:46.60. Hunt3er Martell finished 32nd for the Lady Govs. Kyla Keyes was 56th, Denni Zeeb 67th and Hallie Drewes finished 73rd in the field that included 95 runners. For complete results click on the links below.

