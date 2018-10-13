Pierre Competes in ESD Competitive Cheer and Dance

PIERRE, S.D. – The Pierre Competitive Cheer and Dance team competed in the ESD meet on Friday. The Lady Gov Cheer team finished 9th and the Dance squad captured 5th place. The Dance squad scored 219.33 and the Cheer squad scored 205.0. Next up is the State meet next weekend.

COMPETITIVE CHEER

• Grand Champion — 1. Harrisburg, 249.0; 2. Huron, 246.5; 3. Brandon Valley, 242.0; 4. Brookings, 237.5; 5. Watertown, 228.5; 6. Yankton, 206.0; 7. (Tie) Aberdeen Central and Mitchell, 205.5; 9. Pierre, 205.0.

COMPETITIVE DANCE

• Grand Champion — 1. Brandon Valley, 269.33; 2. Huron, 256.33; 3. Harrisburg, 243.5; 4. Yankton, 237.17; 5. Pierre, 219.33; 6. Watertown, 213.67; 7. Aberdeen Central, 213.5; 8. Mitchell, 211.83; 9. Brookings, 109.0.

• Jazz — 1. Brandon Valley, 270.5; 2. Harrisburg, 254.0; 3. Huron, 250.0; 4. Yankton, 244.0; 5. Aberdeen Central, 214.5; 6. Watertown, 210.5; 7. Pierre, 209.0; 8. Mitchell, 200.5; 9. Brookings, 171.0.

• Pom — 1. Brandon Valley, 278.0; 2. Huron, 255.0; 3. Harrisburg, 240.5; 4. Yankton, 233.0; 5. Watertown, 220.0; 6. Mitchell, 209.9; 7. (Tie) Aberdeen Central and Pierre, 207.5.

• Kick — 1. Brandon Valley, 259.5; 2. Yankton, 234.5; 3. Watertown, 210.5.

• Hip Hop — 1. Huron, 264.0; 2. Pierre, 241.5; 3. Harrisburg, 236.0; 4. Mitchell, 226.0; 5. Aberdeen Central, 218.5; 6. Brookings, 156.0.