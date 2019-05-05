Pierre Competes at Howard Wood Dakota Relays

PIERRE, S.D. – The Pierre Governor and Lady Governor track and field team competed over the weekend at the Howard Wood Dakota Relays in Sioux Falls. Jack Maher had the best finish for the Govs with season high and school high toss of 163.05 to place third in the discus. Mack Rath finished 9th in the shot put for the Lady Govs with a toss of 38-03.25 but committed a foul in the discus and did record a length. Paul Adam cleared 6-02 to finish 11th in the high jump while Morgan Jones was 21st on the girls side with a leap of 4-10. Tucker Berens 19th in the 400 meter dash while Micah Moser cleared 9 feet to finish 14th in the girls pole vault. And the Governor 1600 Sprint Medley Relay team had the best finish of any relay squad over the weekend finishing 12th in a time of 3:46.213. You can view all the results of Govs and Lady Govs and every athlete from every school that participated in the meet by going to the Howard Wood Dakota Relays website. The Governors and Lady Governors will host the Capital City qualifier on Tuesday and then travel to Mitchell for the annual ESD meet on Saturday.

(Info can be found at www.dakotarelays.com)