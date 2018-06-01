Pierre City, Hughes County and Dist. 24 Republican Candidate Forums Available Via Podcast or Website

The Pierre Area Chamber of Commerce recently hosted Hughes County Commission, Pierre City Commission and District 24 republican candidate forums. If you’d like to hear what the candidates had to say, you can subscribe to the KGFX Beyond the Mic podcast for free using Google Play or iTunes. You can also go to the KGFX Beyond the Mic podcast website to listen, also at no charge.

You can also watch the Hughes County Commission, Pierre City Commission and District 24 republican candidate forums on Oahe TV On Demand.