Pierre city crews prep for storm; Asks for citizen cooperation moving vehicles

In anticipation of the major spring snow storm expected to hit the Pierre area tomorrow (Wed.), the City is asking motorists to remove vehicles from Emergency Snow Routes and to use off-street parking until the storm has passed.

City Utilities Director Brad Palmer says this will help with snow removal and emergency response.

“According to forecasts, this could be a debilitating storm,” said Palmer. “Having vehicles removed from the side of the road makes navigating the plows much easier.”

To prepare for the blizzard conditions, the City is coordinating with first responders and staging snow removal equipment to support those first responders. People should expect restricted travel within City limits throughout the duration of the storm.

To receive Snow Alert notifications via email or text message, register at public.alertsense.com.