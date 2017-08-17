Pierre City Commission Votes “Yes” to Purchase of Eagle Creek Building to House City Hall

PIERRE SD – The Pierre City Commission voted to approve the purchase of the Eagle Creek building to house city hall behind Northridge Plaza, on the truck bypass on the out skirts of Pierre. City staff suggested to the commission at the last commission meeting to purchase the building for 3.8 million dollars it will be more cost effective than building a new city hall along with money coming in by leasing out the second floor of the building to Eagle Creek.

Before the vote Tuesday night there were residents that spoke at the meeting in opposition to the plan. The commission then voted to purchase by October 2nd, but if there is a petition signed then the issue will be brought to the residents for a vote.

Replacement for the current city hall on Dakota Street has been a discussion for quite some time.

The current building that houses city hall is not ADA compliant, has contained asbestos, hazardous materials and other issues described as deficiencies.