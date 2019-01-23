Pierre City Commission signs resolution opposing bill restricting electric utility service area

The Pierre City Commission has signed a resolution saying they are against a bill proposed in the South Dakota Legislature that would affect the city’s electric utility service area.

City administrator Kristi Honeywell says the bill in question is Senate Bill 66.

When municipalities annex land, those rural electric customers become city municipal utilities customers. But, commissioner Jim Mehlhaff says, the rural companies do receive payment.

Commissioner Jamie Huizenga says if passed, SB66 could limit city growth.

The bill received first reading in the Senate yesterday (Tues.), then was referred to the Local Government Committee.

District 23 senator Justin Cronin and representatives Spencer Gosch and John Lake, District 24 senator Jeff Monroe and District 26 senator Troy Heinert and representatives Shawn Bordeau and Rebecca Reimer are among the legislators signed on to the bill.