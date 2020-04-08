Pierre City Commission passes emergency COVID-19 ordinance

Following this week’s firm directive from South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, the Pierre City Commission passed an emergency ordinance last night (Tues.) making state and federal COVID-19 recommendations enforceable at the local level.

Mayor Steve Harding says the ordinance is geared toward “retail businesses that promote public gatherings” and references establishments like bars, casinos, and coffee shops.

The ordinance makes it a Class 2 Misdemeanor to publicly gather in groups of ten or more people in an enclosed area unless a six-foot buffer between people can be maintained. The ordinance went into effect today.

Overall, Harding says most Pierre residents and businesses have been doing a good job.

Harding says he’s in daily contact with city staff as they all monitor the COVID-19 situation.

The ordinance is automatically repealed after 60 days, unless the commission takes further action. A Class 2 Misdemeanor is punishable by a fine of up to $500 or up to 30 days in jail.