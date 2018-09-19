Pierre City Commission Passes Balanced, $52.3 Million Budget

The Pierre City Commission has approved a $52.3-million budget plan for 2019.

City finance officer Twila Hight says commissioners have been working through the numbers during budget work sessions.

Pierre mayor Steve Harding says the City Commission is taking a practical approach with the 2019 budget.

Thanks to some state and federal grants, the City plans to reconstruct a portion of the multipurpose trail that runs through Steamboat Park near the amphitheater. This will extend the trail improvements completed in 2018.

The Pierre’s budget runs on a calendar year. The majority of the City’s funds comes from sales tax, the rates paid for utilities and a small property tax allotment.