Pierre City Commission Considers Water Rate Change

The cost of water is likely going up in Pierre.

The Pierre City Commission is expected to approve an 8% rate increase at next week’s meeting.

City utilities director Brad Palmer says the recommended rate change is the result of the Water Treatment Facility project approved by voters last summer.

He says the actual increase in your bill depends on how much water you use.

Compared to other towns in the state, Palmer says Pierre’s rate is in the middle.

To help finance the $37-million water treatment facility, the Pierre City Commission intends to increase water rates 8% annually through 2023.

If approved at next week’s meeting, the rates will increase by an average of $3.55 per month, per residential customer.