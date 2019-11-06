Pierre City Commission considers landscaping ordinance change

The Pierre City Commission is considering a plan to make the town’s landscape ordinance more flexible.

City Planner Sharon Pruess says a study committee is suggesting three changes.

Pruess says the recommended changes do leave city staff leeway to work with people.

Pruess says the goal of the landscaping ordinance is to incorporate greenspace throughout the community without hindering development. As presented, the amendment is not retroactive.

The Pierre City Commission will hear second reading of the amendment at their Nov. 19 meeting. The draft amendment can be found online at cityofpierre.org.