Pierre City Commission Considering Sales Tax Rebate Program for Eligible Businesses

The Pierre City Commission is considering implementing a sales tax rebate program for eligible businesses.

Mayor Steve Harding says the program would give businesses incentive to build or expand in Pierre.

Harding says there are communities in the state already offering a sales tax rebate to eligible businesses.

Not all types of businesses would be eligible for the rebate.

Under the proposal, Harding says the city would be able to rebate up to 1.25 percent of the business’ sales tax.

The Pierre City Commission will hold a public hearing on the proposed sales tax rebate plan during its Oct. 23 meeting.

Hear the complete discussion from last night’s meeting in the latest KGFX Beyond the Mic podcast. It’s available for free on iTunes, Spotify, Google Play and Podbean.