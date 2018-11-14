Pierre City Commission Considering Changes to Driveway and Sidewalk Ordinances

The Pierre City Commission is considering three separate ordinance changes. One allows for wider driveways. The other two would establish construction requirements for both driveways and sidewalks.

Pierre City Engineer John Childs says current ordinance allows driveways to be a maximum of 30 feet wide.

Additionally, changes to this section of ordinance would clarify the distance needed between the corner of the lot and the edge of the driveway.

The Pierre City Commission is also considering adding minimum standards for the construction of driveways and sidewalks.

Childs says the proposed changes are an effort to modernize ordinance.As proposed, none of the changes are retroactive.

The Pierre City Commission will hold a public hearing on the proposed changes at their Dec. 4 meeting.