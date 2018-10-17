Pierre City Commission Awards Contract for Griffin Park Storm Shelter

The Pierre City Commission has awarded a contract of a little over $687-thousand to build a storm shelter at Griffin Park.

City FEMA coordinator Gidget Palmer says the structure will be able to be used for more than just protection from a storm.

Palmer says the city won’t be building additional parking spaces.

Palmer says it will be the first fully protected shelter in the Pierre parks system. Federal and state dollars will cover the majority of the cost for the project.

Construction is expected to be completed by June 2019.

More than 18-hundred people live within about a half a mile of the shelter location.