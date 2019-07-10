Pierre City Commission approves Sully Avenue location for city dog park; Design and rules TBD

The Pierre City Commission has unanimously approved the location for a city dog park.

Study committee member and veterinarian Dr. Craig Howard says the location is on East Sully Avenue, next to the Pierre Community Orchard.

Christina Garrett lives across the street from the approved dog park location and is concerned about the safety of her kids.

Pierre resident Jim Douglas says establishing a dog park will be an attraction to town.

Lana Suiter lives on Sully Avenue near the approved dog park location. She’s not opposed to Pierre building a dog park, but she doesn’t want it in her neighborhood.

Pierre’s new Superintendent of Parks Thomas Moore has worked with dog parks in three different towns. He says picking the location is only part of the process.

Commissioner Vona Johnson wants those living near the Sully Avenue dog park location to be represented on the committee that will determine the actual design of the park and the rules governing it.

The group who studied the idea recommends a fundraising campaign be held to pay for the dog park.