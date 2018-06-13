Pierre City Commission Approves Street Closure and Temporary Liquor Licenses for Upcoming Events

The Pierre City Commission has approved street closures and temporary liquor licenses for upcoming events in the downtown area.

In conjunction with the Bassmaster Elite Professional Fishing Tournament, Longbranch owner Scott Schroeder says he will have bands performing June 29.

With boats launching at Spring Creek and weighins at Steamboat Park, Schroeder, who serves also as the Historic Pierre Street Association president, says businesses want to draw people to the downtown area.

August 10 and 11, Kale Urban with the Street Masters group says they will hold their annual Dam Run events.

Part of Governor’s Drive will be closed August 11 from 8am-noon for the gravity drags.