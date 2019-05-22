Pierre City Commission approves roof repair contract, declares emergency

The Pierre City Commission has approved a contract to fix the leaky roof of the City Hall building.

City engineer John Childs asked the commission to also declare an emergency, which shortens the timeline for when the work can start.

Childs says staff and the city’s insurance company both recommend putting on a ballast type roof rather than a mechanically secured roof.

Childs says the ballast roof for the Pierre City Hall building is about $76-thousand. The mechanically secured roof would’ve cost about $38-thousand more ($114-thousand).

Two offices of City of Pierre employees on the first floor and four Eagle Creek employee offices on the second floor were damaged when the roof of the building started leaking late last month.