Pierre City Commission approves next phase for new drinking water treatment plant

The Pierre City Commission has approved moving to the next phase in preparation for building a new water treatment facility

City project manager Gidget Palmer says the contractor (PKG Contracting, Inc.) has chosen a company to provide the water filtration system.

Pierre city utilities manager Brad Palmer says the design process is about a third complete.

The original schedule had treated drinking water flowing for Pierre residents in 2021, but Palmer says it’ll be mid-2022 before construction is finished.

In June 2018, 73% of those voting in Pierre approved building the $37-million water treatment facility.