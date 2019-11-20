Pierre City Commission approves landscaping ordinance updates; Changes don’t affect single family homes
The Pierre City Commission has approved changes to make the town’s landscape ordinance more flexible.
City Planner Sharon Pruess says a study committee suggested three changes.
Pruess says the changes don’t apply to individual homes.
Pruess says the goal of the landscaping ordinance is to incorporate greenspace throughout the community without hindering development. The updates are not retroactive.