Pierre City Commission Approves Changes to Golf Fees

The Pierre City Commission has approved an increase in fees for carts at the Hillsview Golf Course in Pierre next year.

Parks and Recreation Department director Tom Farnsworth says they will upgrade the fleet of golf carts by leasing 50 new 2018 Yamaha golf carts. To offset that expense, the Golf Board recommended leaving the season pass fees the same, but increasing golf cart fees.

In 2018, annual golf cart rentals for individuals will increase $15; annual golf cart rentals for families will increase $20. The cost of using a private cart on the course will increase $10 a year, and the cost will increase $25 a year for private carts with multiple users. Storage of private carts will increase $20 year.Mayor Steve Harding felt the increases were reasonable.

Season passes for the 2018 season at Hillsview Golf Course in Pierre will go on sale Dec. 20. For more information, visit cityofpierre.org.