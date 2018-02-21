Pierre City Commission Appoints Municipal Outdoor Pool Committee

The Pierre City Commission has approved the appointment of nine people to the Municipal Outdoor Pool Committee.

Mayor Steve Harding says the volunteer group will work together to develop a conceptual design for a new outdoor pool in Pierre.

Harding says the group has a lot of work to do.

The goal is for the Pool Committee to deliver a conceptual design and funding plan to the Pierre City Commission by this fall.

Pierre’s current outdoor pool, located in Griffin Park, is more than 90 years old.

Burbach Aquatics, a pool consulting firm hired by the City, will facilitate the public meetings and serve as a technical expert to the group. Additionally, as the process moves forward, there will be opportunities specifically designated for public input.

Pool Committee members are Becky Burke, Heather DeBoer, Rachel Hartman, Paula Huizenga, Kelsey McQuistion, Mike Mueller, Becky Spoehr, Paula Wheeldryer and Torrey Zeller.