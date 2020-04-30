Pierre child killed in Sunday night crash in Hughes County

The 4-year-old boy from Pierre killed in a one vehicle accident Sunday night on West Bend Road 38 miles east of Pierre has been identified as Evrik Plenty Chief

The state Highway Patrol says 24-year-old Emerald Plenty Chief of Pierre was driving a 2000 Nissan Maxima northbound on West Bend Road when it left the roadway, went into the east ditch and rolled. Two of the three occupants were ejected from the vehicle. None of the occupants were wearing seat belts.

Evrik Plenty Chief was pronounced dead at the Pierre hospital. Emerald Plenty Chief and the second male passenger, 19-year-old Dakota Abraham of Harrold, were both treated at the Pierre hospital after suffering serious non-life threatening injuries.

Charges are pending against the driver. The accident remains under investigation.

