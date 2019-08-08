Pierre changing recycling and yard waste processes; Imposing fee on non-residential customers

The Pierre City Commission took action this week to ensure that Pierre residents are not the only ones paying for the processing and disposal of yard waste and recyclable materials at Pierre’s solid waste facility.

The City currently has yard waste and recycling bins at the city’s solid waste facility and recycling bins at the DakotaMart parking lot. Anyone can use those bins, whether they are City residents or not. However, only City residential utility customers have been covering the cost of those services.

City engineer John Childs says to make things fair, now all people who use the service will help pay for the service. He says the City will enclose its recycling and yard waste bins at the solid waste facility and remove the recycling bins from the DakotaMart parking lot. By contacting the City, Pierre residential utility customers can obtain a card that provides them free access to the recycling bins. All other users will need to pay a $3 fee each time they use the drop off bins.

Beginning Tuesday, Sept. 3, the Pierre’s city yard waste and recyclable bins will be located behind a gate at Pierre’s Solid Waste Facility on East Park Street. Each residential utility customer will soon be mailed information about how to acquire and use the access cards.

Non Pierre residential utility customers who are paying with a debit or credit card, will be able to access the bins at any time. People who want to pay cash will need to come to the solid waste facility during normal operating hours.