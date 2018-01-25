Pierre Boys Soccer Teams Compete in Rapid City

PIERRE, S.D. – The Oahe FC U10 Arsenal team placed second in the Black Hills Rapids Winter Classic U10 boys division in Rapid City last weekend. The team earned the title game berth with two wins and a draw in pool play, outscoring their competition 27 – 4. They dropped the title game 5-1 to a tough Queen City FC team from Spearfish. The Oahe FC U9 Arsenal team was also in action in the U9 boys division. They were unbeaten in pool play with one win and two draws but missed out on the title game by one point in the standings. Two Oahe FC U12 Arsenal teams entered the tournament as well. Both teams went 1-2 in pool play against tough competition and did not advance to the finals. The teams will compete next in Brookings this coming weekend.

(Pictured: Oahe U10 Soccer Boys Team….Courtesy Photo)