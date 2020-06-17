Pierre Boys Basketball 2020-21 Schedule

PIERRE – Pierre Governor Boys Basketball will open its 2020-21 campaign on the road at Harrisburg on December 11. Douglas and Spearfish will come to Pierre just before Christmas. Watertown will play at Pierre as part of a varsity doubleheader on January 2. The remainder of the Governors’ home schedule features Sturgis, Gillette (WY), Yankton, and the three Sioux Falls schools. SoDak 16 play will be on March 6, with the Boys’ AA State Tournament March 18-20 at the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center in Rapid City. Pierre managed only one win in 2019-20 and did not qualify for the SoDak 16, the first time a Governor boys team did not advance to postseason play.

Fri Dec 11 -@ Harrisburg-7:00

Fri Dec 18-Douglas-7:00

Sat Dec 19-Spearfish-2:00

Sat Jan 2-Watertown-3:00

Fri Jan 8-@ Rapid City Stevens-7:00 (MT?)

Sat Jan 9-@ Rapid City Central-5:00 (4:00 MT)

Tue Jan 12-Sturgis-7:00

Sat Jan 16-Gillette (WY)-7:00

Fri Jan 22-@ Douglas-7:00

Tue Jan 26-@ Aberdeen Central-7:00

Sat Jan 30-Yankton-5:00

Tue Feb 2-@ Mitchell-7:00

Thu Feb 4-Sioux Falls Washington-7:00

Sat Feb 6-@ Brandon Valley-2:00

Tue Feb 9-@ Huron-7:00

Fri Feb 12-@ Bismarck-7:30

Fri Feb 19-Sioux Falls Roosevelt-7:00

Sat Feb 20-Sioux Falls Lincoln-5:00

Tue Feb 23-@ Brookings-7:00

Sat Feb 27-@ Sioux Falls O’Gorman-3:00

Sat Mar 6-SoDak 16

Thu Mar 18 through Sat Mar 20-State (Rapid City-Rushmore Plaza Civic Center)

All games can be heard on River 92.7 and drgnews.com with Brian Oakland calling the action.