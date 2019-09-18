Pierre boy gets special sendoff from firefighters and police officers

A 3-year-old boy from Pierre got a special sendoff from firefighters and police officers this (Wed.) morning as he heads to Sioux Falls for an appointment with a specialty doctor.

This morning, Brody Nilson got a short ride in one of the Pierre Volunteer Fire Department trucks with a police escort to Fire Station #1.

Brody’s mom Jessica says her son has multiple medical conditions.

Jessica hopes the stop at the fire station eases some of her son’s nervousness about today’s appointments.

Brody turns 4 next month.